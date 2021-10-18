Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.08.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. New Street Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $11.45. 4,849,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,408,442. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in Vipshop by 1,807.2% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,963,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,992,000 after buying an additional 8,493,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vipshop by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after buying an additional 4,797,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 2,084.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,546,000 after buying an additional 3,852,255 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $98,686,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 7,468.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,204,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

