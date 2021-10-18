Reef Trading 55.3% Higher This Week (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Reef has a market cap of $448.12 million and $192.16 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Reef has traded up 55.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.18 or 0.00254133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00042038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.74 or 0.00196834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00090112 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 14,737,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “REEFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.