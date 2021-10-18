Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Astra Space’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Astra Space will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Astra Space.

Get Astra Space alerts:

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Astra Space in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTR traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,068. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46. Astra Space has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astra Space (ASTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.