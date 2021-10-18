Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives $32.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE SHC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.97. 205,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,213. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 68.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 11.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 91,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 6.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

