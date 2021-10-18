Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,527,626.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 24,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $2,954,751.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,118.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,816 shares of company stock worth $25,936,573. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,283,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 1,880.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after acquiring an additional 700,432 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,316,000 after acquiring an additional 691,703 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,000,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,602,000 after acquiring an additional 556,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,284,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.39. 350,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,456. Natera has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

