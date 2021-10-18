Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) to Buy

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 33.31.

NYSE:EDR traded up 0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,477. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 25.96.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.01 by 0.20. The company had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,084,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,411,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $831,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $329,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

