Katalyo 24 Hour Volume Hits $117,876.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last week, Katalyo has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $117,876.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00066194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00071586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00102170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,754.32 or 0.99846091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,764.90 or 0.06087202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00023492 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

