AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will post sales of $8.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.70 million and the lowest is $2.08 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $67.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $70.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $53.24 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $97.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.24. 181,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,742. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $774.71 million, a PE ratio of -80.69 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

