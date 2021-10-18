Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.18. 859,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,747. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.72 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HXL. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hexcel stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 197,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Hexcel worth $19,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

