Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.18. 859,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,747. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.72 and a beta of 1.52.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HXL. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.
About Hexcel
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.