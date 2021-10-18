Flow (FLOW) Trading Down 16.8% This Week

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Flow has a total market cap of $4.43 billion and approximately $238.62 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $14.49 or 0.00023383 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Flow has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00066071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00070582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00101826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,929.85 or 0.99962484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.64 or 0.06095963 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 305,656,288 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “?Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

