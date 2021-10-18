ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 573,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,456. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The company has a market cap of $389.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.56. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $13,998,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $12,464,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $10,059,000. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 28.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,424,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,463,000 after buying an additional 1,414,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $8,613,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

