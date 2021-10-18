MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$9.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MEG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering lowered MEG Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG traded down C$0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching C$10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,427. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$11.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.65 million. Equities analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.7749764 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.