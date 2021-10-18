MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$9.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.81.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MEG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering lowered MEG Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.
MEG traded down C$0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching C$10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,427. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$11.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.
In related news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
