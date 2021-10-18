Brokerages Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.25 Million

Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to post $38.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $18.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $135.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.70 million to $167.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $150.96 million, with estimates ranging from $135.08 million to $173.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $15.37. 229,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,566. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a market cap of $930.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.