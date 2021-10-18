$0.79 EPS Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.77. ABM Industries posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABM. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

ABM Industries stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 238,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02. ABM Industries has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $55.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ABM Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

