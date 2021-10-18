Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Receives €18.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.44 ($21.69).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.10 ($26.00) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 52 week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.