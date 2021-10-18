YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) One Day Volume Tops $1.58 Million

YFDAI.FINANCE (CURRENCY:YF-DAI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market cap of $3.12 million and $1.58 million worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for about $782.83 or 0.01264814 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00065816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00070352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00101730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,843.99 or 0.99921127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.67 or 0.06043785 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00023455 BTC.

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Profile

YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance . YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFDAI.FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFDAI.FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFDAI.FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

