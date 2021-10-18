Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives C$56.75 Average PT from Analysts

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STLC shares. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stelco in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

STLC traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$43.02. The company had a trading volume of 337,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$12.68 and a twelve month high of C$51.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

