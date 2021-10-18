BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) & Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Critical Survey

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BancFirst and Landmark Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $464.34 million 4.46 $99.59 million $3.00 21.04 Landmark Bancorp $66.61 million 2.03 $19.49 million N/A N/A

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 30.54% 13.55% 1.46% Landmark Bancorp 31.49% 16.79% 1.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.6% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of BancFirst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BancFirst pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years and Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BancFirst and Landmark Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 0 1 0 0 2.00 Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

BancFirst has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BancFirst beats Landmark Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metropolitan Banks; Community Banks; Pegasus Bank; Other Financial Services; and Executive Operations and Support. The Metropolitan Banks segment consists of banking locations in the metropolitan Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas. The Community Banks segment consists of banking locations in communities throughout Oklahoma. The Pegasus Bank segment consists of banking locations in the Dallas metropolitan area. The Other Financial Services segment refers to specialty product business units, including guaranteed small business lending, residential mortgage lending, trust services, securities brokerage, electronic banking, and insurance. The Executive Operations and Support segment represents executive management, operational support, and corporate functions t

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

