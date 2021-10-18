Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.56. Investar posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million.

ISTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,326 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 619,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 528,393 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investar by 269.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investar by 476.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 112,463 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Investar by 823.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 99,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Investar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,649 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $18.51. 27,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,445. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Investar has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

