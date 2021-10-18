$0.36 EPS Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. Invitation Homes posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Invitation Homes.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.27. 3,217,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,894. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 103.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.