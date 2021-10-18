PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,577.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 227,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,409,000 after acquiring an additional 104,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.37. 1,216,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.07 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

