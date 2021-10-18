Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COIHY. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised shares of Croda International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

COIHY stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 0.87. Croda International has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

