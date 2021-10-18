Insider Selling: Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO Sells 183 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $36.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,502.13. The company had a trading volume of 209,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,798. The company has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 248.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,325.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,303.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,486.96.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

