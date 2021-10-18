Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Down 28.7% in September

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,450. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 3.01.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $418.54 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

