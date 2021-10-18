Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Update

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
In related news, Director Seth Gersch purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $84,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,586.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of GBLI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,722. The stock has a market cap of $372.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.39 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, and programs.
