Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Update

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Seth Gersch purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $84,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,586.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 162,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 56,571 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBLI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,722. The stock has a market cap of $372.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.39 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, and programs.

