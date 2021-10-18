Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.96.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of HP stock traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,094. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 509,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 37,411 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

