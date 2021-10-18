ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Danske upgraded ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ISS A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

ISSDY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206. ISS A/S has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

ISS A/S is engaged in the provision of facility services. The firm operates through the following segments Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia & Pacific, Americas, and Other Countries. The Continental Europe comprises the previous Western and Eastern Europe regions excluding the UK and Ireland.

