Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings. Genpact posted sales of $935.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Genpact by 449.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Genpact by 284.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Genpact by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Genpact by 71.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 579,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,758. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. Genpact has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $52.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.