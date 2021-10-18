Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to report $9.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $10.40 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year sales of $45.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.40 million to $46.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $63.45 million, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $74.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 212,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,484. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

