Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to report sales of $31.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.80 million to $31.57 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $29.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $124.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $125.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $128.68 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $132.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%.

CLPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLPR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,676. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. The company has a market cap of $131.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.01. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $9.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

