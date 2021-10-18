MileVerse (MVC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.04 Million

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. MileVerse has a total market capitalization of $26.36 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MileVerse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MileVerse has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00066360 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00070674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00102110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,966.69 or 0.99985707 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.91 or 0.05995760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00023948 BTC.

MileVerse Coin Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,239,530,000 coins. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse . The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MileVerse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MileVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MileVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

