$248.62 Million in Sales Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report sales of $248.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.20 million and the highest is $250.03 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $143.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $929.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $923.20 million to $935.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $948.74 million, with estimates ranging from $948.38 million to $949.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.86 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of HSII traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 124,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,697. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $883.10 million, a PE ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.9% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 474,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,131,000 after buying an additional 65,008 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.