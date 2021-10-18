First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 14,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Community by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Community by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

FCCO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $146.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.71. First Community has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

