The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Short Interest Update

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,340,000 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the September 15th total of 20,580,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

PG traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.34. 8,928,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,825,848. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.76. The company has a market cap of $345.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

