Short Interest in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Declines By 26.7%

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,800 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 400,600 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marine Products by 34.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marine Products by 12.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

NYSE:MPX traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $12.81. 19,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,821. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $435.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.20. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $19.28.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.81%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

