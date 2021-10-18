Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jacob J. Schatz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $136,590.00.

Shares of EA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $453,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $202,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 343.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,440 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 733.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 61.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,390 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

