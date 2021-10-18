Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher Sells 6,172 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total value of $1,462,455.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.33. 1,233,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,616. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.73, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.64.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.