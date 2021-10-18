CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $276,740.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $276,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CSWI stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.47. 23,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,627. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.51 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSWI shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,121,000 after purchasing an additional 228,559 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 99,079 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 551,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,292,000 after buying an additional 178,410 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

