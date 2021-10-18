Kevin R. Sayer Sells 6,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total transaction of $3,295,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $541.28. The stock had a trading volume of 700,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,095. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $534.96 and its 200 day moving average is $451.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 103.10, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $579.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $295,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

