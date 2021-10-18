Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Identiv reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%.

INVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Identiv stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $17.99. 151,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,844. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.66 million, a PE ratio of -449.75 and a beta of 1.80. Identiv has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $21.18.

In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $491,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $107,119.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,777 shares of company stock worth $2,385,680. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

