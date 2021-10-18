ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 532 ($6.95).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ITM Power to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LON:ITM traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) on Monday, hitting GBX 463.20 ($6.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,203,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,129. The company has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.11. ITM Power has a 12 month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 438.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 424.71.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

