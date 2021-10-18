$161.49 Million in Sales Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to post $161.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.60 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $158.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $663.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $659.80 million to $669.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $821.63 million, with estimates ranging from $811.70 million to $828.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ORA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Ormat Technologies stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.14. 214,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,564. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

