SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.29). SQZ Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($7.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.93). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 346.39% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million.

Shares of SQZ stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,804. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $326.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $36.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 313.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 378.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

