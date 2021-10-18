Zacks: Analysts Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will report $8.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $15.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 million to $40.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $32.60 million, with estimates ranging from $12.53 million to $49.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNS shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist raised their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,207,000 after buying an additional 646,547 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNS stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 224,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $405.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

