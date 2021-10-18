NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.05). NeoGenomics reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Benchmark upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.65. 610,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,079. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

