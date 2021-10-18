Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Short Interest Down 24.0% in September

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 8,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,188. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.