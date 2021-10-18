Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 425,100 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 316,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 352,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $283,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $644,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of KRP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.37. 229,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,566. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 136.26%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

