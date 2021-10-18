Zacks: Analysts Expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.82 Million

Equities analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will announce $35.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.38 million. CareCloud reported sales of $31.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $135.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $137.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $152.32 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $155.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CareCloud.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

MTBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of MTBC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.71. 30,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,471. The stock has a market cap of $111.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $257,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter worth $120,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 47.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter worth $168,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareCloud (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.