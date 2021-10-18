Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) Short Interest Update

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 4,870,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hippo stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIPO traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.14. 1,765,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,217. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99. Hippo has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($5.98) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

