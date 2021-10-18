Shard (SHARD) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Shard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shard has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Shard has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $13,959.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

